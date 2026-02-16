The Beach Lounge #68

A good handful of tracks that, albeit being of a quite wide variety, all share the common denominator of being a prime deliverance of good downtempo vibes.

Trauboth (Germany) – Painful pleasure & After The Past

It’s not often we feature two tracks from the same artist, but we had to make an exception here. It’s been a while since we covered Trauboth – way back to September 2021, then with a prominent jazz vibe. Add to that the two tracks I show you today and a powerful display of the diversity of this artist is emerging.

Oleg Kvinto (Ukraine) – Levitas

The flute is too loud in the mix here, something that might pose a problem when played loud. But the arrangement itself, the vibe, the lazy groove… Is just so good.

The Abyss Inside Us feat. Alice (Greece) – Inside my Soul

An almost haunting vocal here, very soulful, moody, quiet. An almost jazzy vibe to it all, draped in an indie dance kind of downtempo vibe of a timeless character.

It’s a track that slowly sneaks itself under our skin, and remains there for a while.

Gorgeous!

Aash Mehta (USA) – Here & Now

A rich soundscape in this quiet roller from the US. There’s a dramatically quiet break towards the end there that might confuse some, but don’t worry; there’s more.

Personally I think they’d rather jump straight to that last part, but that’s details. In essence this is a track that I’m gonna listen to a lot the coming weeks and months. There’s just something about the atmosphere of this track that totally pulls me in.

And I want to stay there.

All the above are added to our really quite exquisite playlist, “The Beach Lounge”, found on Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube.