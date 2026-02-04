The Underground House Bunker #59

It’s super cold here in Norway now, a perfect opportunity to pull out some really hot new Tech House tracks. Here we go!

Angemi (Italy) – Guestlist

We’re starting up this session with a sold banger from Italy. This one slams! The vocals here are total nonsense of course – as is nearly always the case in tech house tracks – and I usually fing myself thinking the track would be better without it.

Not so here. It works like crazy, in that trippy undreground basement floor setting that made us fall in love with this genre to begin with.

This one deserves to be played at a lot of morning clubs around the Mediterranean Sea, for sure.

Adam Sellouk (Israel) – Dance Machine

We continue much in the same vibe with this next one, from Israel.

I’ll right away admit I’m biting my tongue to not say anything political now, so gimme some credit for that.

Let’s face it: The track is solid. And we’re here for the music.

Max Styler (USA) – You & Me (Vintage Culture Remix)

This is a track all about the bass. A crystal clear, bottom heavy bass that really push the subs to the max.

I could have wished for longer segments with just the beat and bass, replacing the duration of the melodic segments who become a bit… Tiresome.

But this is nitpicking. It’s a cool track.

Petersky (Poland) – Monochrome

We’re rounding off this session by diving into the deeper and minimal areas of the house pond.

There we find this beauty of a track, from Poland. Dark, damp, underground, groovy… This is a track for those who knows – they do know.

And I’m there with ya.

The above tracks are all added to the quite splendid playlist “The Underground House Bunker”, who is found on Spotify, Youtube and Soundcloud. Maintained for years now, this is one list to follow for the groove that makes you move!