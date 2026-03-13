Ambient Universe #154

Three great new ambient releases. These ones will take you far, far into an imaginary universe.

Cracked Mirror Club (UK) – Cosmicalities

I love the name of this act. Cracked Mirror Club… Such a trigger for the imagination!

And the track doesn’t do shame on the name either; a very unique creation, with layers of creative textures and effects. To be honest I wish I heard more of this kind of creative use of tools and recordings in this genre. It adds so much depth to a calm theme!

One of my absolute favourite discoveries this year.

Abstract Aprils (USA) – Axioms & Analogies

Not that there’s anything wrong with going for the more traditional compositions either, of course. Not when it’s as well done as here.

Floating pads, deep reverb, slowly evolving chords. Yeah, ok, we’ve heard it all before but it’s what made us discover the genre in the first place, innit?

Quelche (Italy) – Incognito

And of the more traditional drone ambient tracks, this one is probably my favourite amongst several strong tracks discovered (of whom some are to be shared the coming weeks).

There’s just something about how the pads are swelling over us like gentle tidal waves on a calm sea, it’s so well done.

All three are added to our fantastic playlist “Ambient Universe”, found on Spotify, Youtube and Soundcloud.