Ambient Universe #155

Of all the shimmering stars in the ambient universe, here we’ve picked four of the most beautiful recent creations.

Out On In (USA) – Turing Hounds

Ahhhh… The darkness in this track is so deliciously detailed. Layers upon layers of very unique sounds make this track shine in all the creativeness of its creator.

Cryin’ Eno & Wispel (Australia) – Embers

A gentle piano, some lush pads and reverb on overdrive. Sometimes that’s all you need, when you have the melodic instinct shown in this collaboration.

Snurretop (Germany) – Dark Grey

Here’s a great example of the type of ambient productions I probably hold dearest; A cinematic mixture of field recordings, instruments and voices, a dark atmosphere that steps off the beaten path and provide something with a very clear identity.

Antarctic Wastelands (Hong Kong) – Infinite Homelands

We’ve featured Antarctic Wastelands several times before, with reasons that should be quite clear when you listen to this track: They represent a consistent stream of prime ambient productions.

As so well illustrated here. I get associations to outlandish scenes, pictures captured in the homelands found between our wake and dreaming state.

All four are added to our playlist “Ambient Universe“, found on Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud. Maintained for years now, this is one reliable source for the quiet, drifting moments.