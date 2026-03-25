The Beach Lounge #69

It’s not long left now, until summer is over us here on the northern hemisphere. So we are more than allowed to dream a little, of a calm evening beach, comfortable lounge sofas, and the perfect music to roll in the background.

Midnight Pass (USA) – Lido

It’s actually a bit too high tempo for what we seek for our beach lounge, this one. But it was so beautiful, so sunny and with the right mindset we strive for here, so we added it.

Dangerously close to making us get up and dance, but with a little bit of willpower we’re still chillin’. All good.

The DADA Project (USA) – Mirage Lover

NOW, however, now we are spot on the atmosphere we embrace with all our hearts and minds. A gorgeous jazzy stroll with a perfectly tempered voice on top.

This is just so good, we wanna keep it on repeat the entire evening.

Yoni Gvura (Israel) – Cliché

It’s really not easy to support anything from Israel these days, but when it comes in a shape like this, it’s still hard not to. A great production, really well arranged and performed throughout.

The Quiet Protocol (Germany) – Stay.Breathe

And there’s no better way to end this session, than with this fantastic creation. The airy vocals, the calm backing, the dreamy arrangement…

Oh dear me. This is just TOO beautiful.

All the above is to be found on our really quite exquisite playlist, “Beach Lounge“, who features only the best downtempo tracks, updated as we discover them. A playlist maintained for several years now, so hit that “plus” button!