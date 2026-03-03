The Deep Lounge #74

We’re taking a scoop out of western Europe’s club music scene in this session, with contributions from Finland, Germany, Netherlands and the UK. Great tracks from great minds!

Hellänelli (Finland) – Leikki

This track has that slowly evolving drive that works SO well at a club or workout session. Nothing here that screams for your attention, no mad breakdowns or buildups, just a groove that keeps on building, layer after layer.

I love this formula.

Fritz Kalkbrenner (Germany) – Calling You

Every now and then it pops up a strongly vocal focused house track in my inbox. Something I usually let pass without picking it up, as vocals have a tendency to make the track too soft and mainstream for my liking.

And you can’t say this one diverge too far from those two factors.

But every now and then I LIKE that. As I did here. There’s something about the vocals that made me go, “hmmmm… This ain’t too bad”. So here you go. Enjoy!

Ron Headback (UK) – Who Knew? (August’s Revelations Mix)

We covered Ron back in November, and here he is again with another smooth ride. Continuing the steady flow we describe in the first track of this session, we are served a dreamy bassline that is groovy, but polite.

No intrusive twists or turns, this is a track we can groove to in any comfortable situation thinkable.

Fabio Andres (Netherlands) – In Sync

Looking for an uplifting, bouncy, carefree vibe? Look no further, Fabio got you covered!

For me this one reeks summer, boat party, smiling faces, happy moves, kind conversations and comfortable lounge interior.

And, well, can you think of a better scenario?

All the above tracks are added to our really quite exquisite playlist “Deep Lounge”, found on Spotify, Youtube and Soundcloud.