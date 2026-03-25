The Underground House Bunker #60

So, what’s really happening on the US Tech House scene? We take a dip into that side of the pond in this all American edition of The Underground House Bunker.

Noah Scannell (USA) – Rip Ya

We’re firing up the engine with this classic stomper vibe from Noah Scannell. If not the most creative arrangement out there, it’s a solid production throughout.

And those tribal drums are never wrong.

Never.

Jake Bleu & Jezu (USA) – WDYW

Jake Bleu & Bali (USA) – Bags

And we continue the seductive tribal rhythm in these next two, from Jake Bleu.

Both of them are providing rock solid underground grooves, tuned for the peak hours.

Amirio (USA) – No Less

A properly deep and dark vibe in this final one, probably my favourite amonst these strong releases. Sweeping synths, brutally cut short by a bass that properly rocks any sub out there.

I like twists and turns like that.

… And when that 2 Unlimited homage kicks in towards the end there, I’m sold.

All the above is found on our excellent playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“. Regularly updated and maintained for years now, it has proven its worth.