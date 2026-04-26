Ambient Universe #156

Come discover three great new ambient releases, making this Sunday one of the better ones. Enjoy!

Birds of Passage & Jolanda Moletta (New Zealand / Italy) – Mountain Ascent At Dusk

I’ve several times found myself wondering, why are not the human voice used more in ambient productions? Not as a carrier of lyrics, but rather used like we use a pad or a string section – to fill out the canvas.

And hearing how masterly it is done here, I can only return to that question: Why isn’t it?

Antarctic Wastelands (Hong Kong) – …In Case I Fall Into A Sleep Loop

I don’t think there’s any ambient acts we’ve featured as often as we have with Antarctic Wastelands. Their landscapes are simply magnificent. Spot on what we seek for our Ambient Universe. Accessible and harmonic, yet experimental and unique.

A true exploration of audio textures.

Takses (USA) – Theataxis

Here’s an interesting new discovery of ours. There’s just so much going on in the background here, tiny little objects that almost sounds to be there unintentionally – yet so perfectly blend in. Is it strings that are being gently plucked? Or something completely different…

We don’t know. And we don’t want to know. We want the mystery to remain.

All three are found on our flagship playlist, “Ambient Universe” on Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud. Maintained for years now, this is one reliable source for great new ambient productions!