The Deep Lounge #75

Ah yeah, spring is here in full bloom and we can’t wait to get out to the outdoor club parties on lazy afternoons. Here’s four excellent choices to spin on such an event.

Roomservice (Canada) – Missing G

It’s the percussive track in this composition that is the magnet for me, with all the tiny details that forms such a groovy result.

It’s almost so I don’t notice what’s on top here – some vocal samples and stuff? And a bassline deep down there? I don’t care.

I just wanna vibe with the percussion at work.

Krawallandi (Austria) – Invisible

Those who follow this blog know that I have a huge preference for more or less instrumental tracks, and at the very least not a regular song lyrics structure of verse/chorus. But what do we have here? Exactly that.

But man, the vibe here is just SO good. And just as the vocals are about to stretch out too long, a gorgeous, deep theme drops and puts everything where it should be.

I’d dare play this one in any club, regardless of underground credibility. Well… Almost.

Yeah, I’m vibing.

Marco Weber (Switzerland) – Feel Feel Touch Touch

It must be the el-piano’ish stab and chord progression, but this gives me strong associations to a good handful of 90s club bangers. Something that in itself actually works against this particular curator, I’m not very retro by nature, but here it works like crazy.

This is something I’d label as a timeless house track.

Fabio Andres (Netherlands) – Bounce

It’s such a simple arrangement, this one. One could claim “it’s just a loop” and I’d be hard pressed to argue against that. But this is what underground house music is about! Searching for that magical hook, nailing it, and let it bloom. Go Fabio!

This is why I never wanna go mainstream, ever. I love this track.

All four are found on top of our really quite awesome playlist “Deep Lounge“, who excels on both Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud.