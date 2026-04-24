The Underground House Bunker #61

Time to get the floor boiling? Here’s four that will do the trick.

Stban (Switzerland) – Gitanita (James Hurr Mix)

A surprising track from the mountains of Switzerland: A peak hour banger with a heavy infuse of Arabic vibes! Complete with south american percussion we’re really going all across the world in this exotic club track.

So in the spirit of this, let’s head over to Brazil and see what’s up on the seductive samba side of the globe:

Pedroz (Brazil) – Not Afraid

… Oh.

Ok, seems the entire world order is about to fall apart here now. What’s this heritage from Yello and other European electro bands doing HERE in the exotic Brazilian wilderness…?!

It seems I have to update my prejudgements. Yeah, this is from Brazil. And it’s stomping like a mad bull.

I’m so here for it.

Dopeboy James (Germany) – Let it go

Heading a bit further north to neighbour Germany, we get a dark house track that really sound like the country it originates from. Mechanical, strong, booming like a robotic monster.

And I really dig that vibe.

Martin Mix (Germany) – The Heat

I know, I know. The lead synth here is really quite cheesy. It’s been used in too many club bangers over the last couple of decades. But, wait a sec, hear me out; It only builds a recognizable foundation to a track that luckily don’t push too hard in that same direction.

And it’s that other part of this track, the rest of it sort to speak, that made me pull this one out of the stack and up on this blog post.

All four are found on our really quite excellent playlist, “The Underground House Bunker” on Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud.