The Beach Lounge #70

We’re in the middle of May, and spring has finally established itself here in the cold north, with a promise of a warm and lovely summer. So what’s better than to prepare our tracks for the chill lounge sessions ahead.

Yoni Gvura (Greece) – Disappear

We’re starting todays session with a track from one of my favourite summer destinations; Greece. The Greek islands is a must-see, if you’ve never been there before you’re missing out.

But back to the music: This track has it all. Washed out airy vocals whispering like a gentle summer breeze. And with that greek vibed guitar play, well, I’m so THERE already.

Clara Franz (USA) – Siren

And speaking of soothing voices, how about this one? From the troubled democracy far west comes this beauty of a track. Her voice actually reminds me of a Norwegian artist, Astrid S. A similar tender, gentle, utterly friendly vibe.

The arrangement also matches well with our first track, a swelling, lazy, dreamy soundscape filled with hope, friendship and trust. And the production, from a technical point of view, holds all these little details that tells me there’s love invested in this project.

Ardisia (Netherlands) – Pulsars

The beat here is just so… Sexy. Yeah. It is. And with the soft layers on top, it creates a contrast that pleases these ears to the max.

Laidback, cool, sensual. Hmmm – didn’t I just now describe my dream date?

Equanimous (USA) – Electricity

https://open.spotify.com/track/16FHNhwrHAoIPFPTPEYmxP

Oh gaaaaawd – I love the bass here! Rarely ever is the bassline the lead instrument in a club track (if not one of the bass genres) but this track leaves me wonder why the hell we’re not at a greater extent pulling these tricks over to the other house genres.

I had to push the volume to the max, now the bass is literally vibrating the walls of the Beatradar studio where I sit as I am on my third playback of this track.

Yes, yes indeed: I want more of THIS shit!

All four are added to our really quite excellent playlist, “Beach Lounge”, where all the great new discoveries are added as we come over them. Maintained for years now across several platforms (Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud), this is one trustworthy source for your lounge fix! You need no other, really.