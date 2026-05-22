The Underground House Bunker #62

I dig the underground record crates for new gold every week. Here’s what I came back with this time: Some rock solid options for this summer’s underground parties.

Myadd (USA) – Roll It

It sure take its bloody time to get rolling, but once it does – oh yeah – it rolls. With a solid stomp at the bottom just to make sure we all get the point here.

There’s something so incredibly attractive with that brutal saw bass that dominates the drop. It’s a vibe we’ve heard so, SO many times before – sure! – but it’s not possible to dismiss.

And when the mix is as tight as this one – it slams. That’s just how we roll.

Loz Seka (UK) – Cuccu

The latino vibe here is simply irresistible. And the guitar loop reminds me SO much of a classic 90s club track – I can hear the instrumental rolling in the back of my head – I just can’t pinpoint exactly the title!

Anyways, there’s a drive here that’s perfect to build a set. It’s not too intense, quite smooth and catchy, triggering memories of boat parties, lazy sunsets and great friendships.

What’s not to love about such associations?

Max Styler & Vintage Culture (USA/Brazil) – Freaky 1

I’ll end this session with one of the more intense buildup segments out there – if this doesn’t work then your floor is dead! Yeah, this is a crowd pleaser for sure.

’till next time: Keep pumping’em beats!

All three are added to our energy filled playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where only the best floor-whippers are collected. Maintained for years now, this is one reliable source for new tracks to bag!