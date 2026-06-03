Ambient Universe #157

It’s Italy vs USA in this session, with two contributions from each country. But I’ll leave it up to you to declare a winner.

Mario Massa & raffaele matta (Italy) – Blue Elephant Skin

Here’s a really interesting one: I can only describe this as something as rare as ambient jazz! And What an atmosphere it carries. Thoughts drift off to strange, abstract visions of clouds, flickering shadows, odd shapes across a landscape of rustic nuances.

I love this piece.

Domy Castellano (Italy) – Liora

We remain in Italy as we now can enjoy such a lovely bass frequency in this droned affair. So calm, with swelling synths intertwined to perfection.

It’s build purely to be enjoyed. And we do. Yes, indeed we do!

The Goodnight Project (USA) – Shadows

We’ve become quite familiar with The Goodnight Project here on this page. Their gentle, tender creations are not to be missed. As well demonstrated here.

I could perhaps have wished for something subtle to go on in the background here, just something to further fill out the canvas. But there’s no denying the beauty of this track.

It’s gorgeous!

Slites (USA) – Laplacian

We end this session with another contribution from the US, “Laplacian”. And I am intrigued by some of the layers we hear here. Are they all digitally/electronically created, or do we have some acoustic instruments in this? I really can’t make up my mind.

Either way, it’s excellent work by Slites.

All four are added to our really quite legit Ambient playlist, “Ambient Universe”, a list you can find on Soundcloud, Deezer, YouTube and Spotify.