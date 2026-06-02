The Beach Lounge #71

We are ramping up our summer preparations here up north in Europe. Around the Mediterranean sea summer season is of course already in full effect. Here’s three to add to your setlist!

Sainkho Namtchylak (Mongolia) – Lilla Evening Reimagined

This one is so enthralling. The fantastic arrangement built around this unique voice makes for one experience that crept under my skin and stayed there. A gorgeous drive that evolves in a true club night fashion, hypnotic and catchy.

One of the best tracks I’ve heard in quite a while. Can’t help but play it on repeat here!

The DADA Project (USA) – Beach Boy

The lyrics here is just so… Cute. I don’t even clearly know why but I sit here smiling while writing this. The naivety in the performance is utterly charming in its old-fashioned way.

Yeah – I think I wanna be your beach boy. Please, PLEASE don’t let this be produced by AI…

Yoni Gvura (Israel) – Bet Safta

A submission from Israel. It’s a nice track. Let’s leave it at that.

All three are found on our really quite chill playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest laid-back vibes as we discover them. A list maintained for years now, it has proven itself to be a reliable source for new, good grooves!