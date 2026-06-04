The Deep Lounge #76

Can’t let a week pass without us diving into the wonderful world of club music. Here’s three new house tracks that potentially will make your day a little bit better!

Luca Veron (France) – Call on You

This track is such a cool ride. “Cool” as in stylish, elegant, groovy, playful. Sprinkled with delicate percussive elements that tickles the dancing feet. And when the funky guitar lick comes in? I’m peaking!

This track is just perfect for what it sets out to do.

Castl Climb (German) – Life is

I’m enter the more mainstream surface of the Deep House pond now, just for a brief moment. You see, here in norway we have a dude called “Kygo”, you may have heard of him, that creates remarkably soulless tracks, all of whom somehow gain incredible traction. The world is weird.

Anyways, this track here represent what I think Kygo could have sounded like, if it sounded like he cared.

And I mean that in a positive way.

Amadori (Spain) – Aint Gold

We’re diving deeper again, and Amadori may claim this ain’t gold, but I beg to differ.

It has a distinct minimal flair, with the various percussive details that makes this track for me. Sprinkled sparsely, never overcooking it, never going off the hinges. The risers are perfect, the landings likewise. And me, not really liking vocals in my club music at all, gotta admit that the voice here sits right even with an old stubborn DJ like myself.

Yes! This is gold!

All three are added to our well maintained playlist, “Deep Lounge“, featured on multiple platforms including Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, Tidal and Deezer. It has been running for several years now, making it one reliable source for new grooves.