The POP tracks we love right now!

For a blog like ours the mainstream is not our stream. But even grumpy old clubbers like us can get a bit soft now and then, and appreciate some good pop creations. Especially now in the summer. And here’s the tracks we love right now!

Loreen (Sweden) – Coming Close

Since we hereby admit that we do occasionally listen to pop music at the Beatradar HQ, I can just as well admit that I too enjoy the Eurovision Song Contest. And that’s where we first got to know Loreen, with her exotic appearance and catchy song productions.

As also demonstrated here. Yeah, we do approve of Loreen.

John Summit x Devault x Julia Church (USA) – Shades Of Blue

This track were submitted to us as a tech house track, and we were just about to decline it for that column when someone said, “ok so it’s far from a tech house banger, but it IS a nice song!”.

And it bloody well is. So we embrace this opportunity to share it!

Makwaia (USA) – Knife Play

I just love the fundamental groove here! The rough, techy bass carries the entire track, and the overall clubby production made it easy to crank up the volume.

Bezsen808 (Poland) – NO KAMOSHI Ultra Slowed

Among all the ultra polished pop tracks, it’s a weird kind of charming to receive a track that can be said to be anything but. Clearly a new artist on the pop/house scene, and we love to give him a little push. 🙂

Kevin Rose (USA) – Half of My Heart

I listened through the received tracks with my daughter, and this became her favourite!

So what can I say – if you appeal to a 14 year old, then you’re onto something. And by all means, it’s a catchy hook!

Sweetshirt (France) – tomorrow I’ll try

I’ll end this session with this charmer of a track – also picked by my daughter. An harmonic alt pop creation with clear roots back to classic harmony-based pop music.

You tried and you succeeded, Sweetshirt!

All six are found on our playlist “Pop Music – The Tracks We Love Right Now“, featured on Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Deezer and Soundcloud.