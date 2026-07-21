The Underground House Bunker #63

Oh, you want it stomping? I’ll give you stomping. Four new tracks that all got that late night, peak hour underground club vibe. Just how we want it.

Stian (Norway) – Break It Down

Kicking off this session with a track from my fellow countryman, Stian. It’s based on a classic club formula of looped samples and filtered bass treatment, and that only puts a higher requirement on what’s actually done.

And I would say he succeed in making it original enough to still stand out.

This one will work on your floor. It has to.

Nico Falla (Guatemala) – In The Morning

And while we’re on the subject of arrangements that stick to the established, let me introduce you to Lico Falla… from Guatemala(!).

Same type of filtering and groove-inducing bassline here, with a looped sample on top. But I mean, this is exactly why we all became clubbers to begin with, right?

Greg Kozo & Demon (France) – After (Demon Remix)

Not gonna lie, French has always triggered a special kind of vibe in me. It’s just so damn sexy. And this track here, well it gets my pump to work harder.

… I need a French girlfriend. Let me just leave it at that.

SQWAD (France) – Take Control

… but why did these French guys stick to English?

However, with a groove this stomping, I forgive them. This is classic peak hour material.

You’re welcome.

All four are added to our really quite excellent playlist, “The Underground House Bunker”, who are found on both Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, Deezer and Tidal.