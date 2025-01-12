Ambient Universe #143

Four new ones that will take you far, far away. To strange new worlds, planets unexplored, deserted wastelands or the depths of the oceanic abyss. Wherever you dream of being – they’ll take you there.

Rhubiqs & Robert Farrugia (UK/Malta) – Sleep / Forget

Ahh… This track triggers glorious mental imagery of wonder and fascination in me.

There’s details to dive into across the entire canvas. So well crafted, so rich a production.

It went straight up to my current top pick of ambient releases.

Omantra (USA) – Morning bliss

We’re going deep down into the quiet quarters of ambient now. So fragile, so gentle. It brushes past your chin like a mild, mild breeze you barely notice.

Everything, absolutely everything is in order in this universe.

All is good. All is friendly. All is safe.

Samatha (Belgium) – Carry Me Home

I love the field recording vibe in this one, from Belgium. Is it a gauger counter I hear there? Could be. So I’m taken to a post-apocalyptic scenery now. An island, perhaps. With a lighthouse stretching up from the highest point on this desolated rock in the middle of the wild seas. That’s where we have made our residence. This is where we will stay.

We are good here.

Hans Kämmerer, Le Code & Marston Mortaine (UK/France/Germany) – A Level Beside (Le Code Rework)

Not sleeping yet? Ok, great. Then we got time for one more:

Here’s a gorgeous, classic drone ambient creation that takes me deep into an abstract state of calmness.

An obvious addition to our playlist.

What playlist, you say? Oh, only THE ambient playlist on Spotify! Check it out;

All four are added to our flagship playlist “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest new ambient tracks as we discover them. Weekly updated for years now!